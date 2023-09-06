Telangana partners with Tabreed for cooling infrastructure at Pharma City, industrial parks

September 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government and UAE-based leading cooling utility player Tabreed have decided to collaborate for developing cooling infrastructure in industrial parks, including the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City, as well as a few other places.

Under their partnership, Tabreed, the name by which the National Central Cooling Company PJSC is traded on Dubai Financial Market, will over time develop 1.25 lakh refrigeration tonnes (RT) of district cooling plants and networks with up to $200 million investment in Telangana.

Its cooling-as-a-service model for process cooling and storage requirements of industrial units will pave the way for a more sustainable long-term cooling service. The potential savings will be about 24 million tonnes (MT) of CO2, something bound to bolster Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities to live and work in Asia, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said on Wednesday.

The office, in a release, said this after signing an MoU in Dubai, where Mr. Rao is leading an official delegation between the State government and Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed use development areas that offer the potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand resulting in an annual CO2 reduction of 18 MT over a 30-year period. These efforts are aimed at mitigating heat island effect and bolster further Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities to live and work in Asia.

On cooling infrastructure for industrial parks, the Minister’s office said the initiative will bring manifold benefits of highly reliable, superior cost-efficiency and unprecedented economies of scale, resulting in 6,800 GWh of power savings, 41,600 mega litres of water savings and a reduction of 6.2 MT of CO2.

“This pioneering endeavour is set to revolutionise the pharmaceutical industry’s cooling practices, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment for various bulk drug manufacturing facilities,” the office said.

“By prioritising cooling as a key action area through cool roof policies and energy-efficient district cooling, we are shaping a greener and healthier environment for our communities by contributing significantly to our ambitious vision of making Telangana net-zero by 2047,” Mr. Rao said after he and senior officials, including Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, met the senior leadership team of Tabreed led by its CEO Khalid Al Marzooqi.

“We are glad Telangana is taking a leadership role in all areas through its ambitious cool roof policy, award of a district cooling concession to Tabreed and its newly-established Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling,” said Atul Bagai, Country Head, India for the United Nations Environment Programme.

