Telangana mulls leasing land to reduce burden on MSMEs 

Telangana government is evaluating possibilities of providing land to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises on lease instead of the existing system of outright sale as a measure to fuel growth of MSMEs.

Purchasing land for setting up the units may not be affordable to all and could come in the way of the entrepreneurs fulfilling their aspirations, despite possessing a good business idea as well as being qualified in the field concerned and talented. It is in this backdrop deliberations are underway on whether such enterprises could be given land on lease, Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu said here on Monday, announcing that the State’s first MSME policy is also being readied.

“Drafting of the policy is underway. We intend placing the first MSME policy in the next session of the Assembly... it would reflect our focus on inclusive growth,” said the Minister, who was addressing a FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) conclave on MSMEs and Inclusive Growth. Inviting “tangible, meaningful suggestions,” from entrepreneurs he said the government is also exploring options of setting up a fund to help MSMEs.

Asserting that the government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is industry friendly and for industrial and IT growth, Mr. Sridhar Babu said it has resolved to pursue a three-layered industrial growth geographically, build on the IT sector growth by harnessing the power of emerging technologies besides establishing an AI City and a Skills University. The three layers of growth will comprise the areas from Hyderabad city to the Outer Ring Road; ORR to Regional Ring Road; and beyond the RRR.

Dryports

Two dryports to facilitate exports from the landlocked Telangana — through the Mumbai and another through a port in Andhra Pradesh — will be set up in the State with the help of Central government, he added.

For the proposed AI City, 200 acres had been provided in the heart of Hyderabad. It will comprise institutions focused on the emerging technology, a research facility and there are plans to set aside space for MSMEs, the Minister said.

In pursing its plans to accelerate industrial growth, the positive and progressive policies of previous governments will be continued with, he said, adding MSMEs played a crucial and dominant role in economic growth. Large industries by virtue of their inherent strengths were bound to thrive, he added.

On the proposed university for imparting skills and thereby providing industry ready workforce, the Minister said the facility would be of international repute and conceived on the lines of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

In a release on the programme, FLO said the Minister spoke of the government plans to explore rail connectivity along the 320-km-long RRR. FLO National president Joyshree Das Verma, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter Priya Gazdar spoke. An MoU between FLO and Ni-MSME was exchanged, it said.

