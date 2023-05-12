Telangana most favourable investment destination: KTR

May 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao, who is in the U.K. on an official visit, pitched for more investment in Telangana by highlighting how the State on the back of its progressive policies and emphasis on addressing basic issues, prioritising innovation and ramping up infrastructure has emerged an ideal investment destination.

Speaking at an investment roundtable in London hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswami and attended by potential investors, from various industries, the Minister said the State’s economy was growing at a brisk pace with growth in both agriculture and IT. Rapid industrialisation and improvement in green cover was also witnessed.

“Telangana’s progressive industrial policy and revolutionary single window system, TS-iPASS, streamlines investment processes and reduces bureaucratic red tape,” Mr. Rao said, in a presentation on the growth achieved by Telangana over the last nine years. He showcased the State’s robust ecosystem for electronics, aerospace and defence, food processing, mobility and textiles sectors and how Hyderabad was a tech powerhouse generating the highest number of tech jobs in India, the Minister’s office said in a release on Friday.

The State had the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem with research organisations, educational institutions, startups and marquee companies across sectors, he said, mentioning specifically Telangana government’s collaborations with U.K. educational institutions like King’s College and Cranfield University. Mr. Rao underscored the growth potential and investment opportunities available on the back of the five revolutions shaping up in the food processing sector. “Telangana government is committed to providing investors with a favourable and inclusive environment to promote partnerships and celebrate investments,” he said.

Mr. Doraiswami highlighted the ample collaboration opportunities available in sectors such as heavy machinery, aviation and defence, entertainment and education. He praised Hyderabad for its world-class infrastructure and multicultural environment, making it a perfect destination for investors, according to the Minister’s office. British Indian businessman Karan Bilimoria commended the achievements of Telangana.