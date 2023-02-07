Telangana Mobility Valley will generate over 4 lakh jobs in next five years: KTR

February 07, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the aim to accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao announced the country’s first new mobility focused cluster — Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) — on Monday.

Speaking at the Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the Minister said, “The TMV aims to attract investments of around ₹50,000 crore and generate more than four lakh jobs in the next five years. For this, Telangana is developing four mega clusters in and around Hyderabad.”

The four EV manufacturing clusters are in Zaheerabad and Seetharampur, Energy Storage System cluster in Divitipally and an Innovation cluster in Yenkathala, he said, adding that each of those will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to reduce cost of operations for their tenant. “We are setting up India’s most comprehensive shared testing and validation infrastructure at Yenkathala which will include labs for EV powertrain, EV battery, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and component test labs,” Mr.Rama Rao informed.

Telangana has also signed an MoU with ATS-TUV Rheinland, a German service provider, to develop and operate these facilities in Yenkathala.

The ESS cluster in Divitipally will have “world-class infrastructure” to manufacture lithium-ion cells, cathode battery material and other components. “Another focus of TMV is talent development. We are proud to announce India’s first Centre of Excellence in Automotive Cybersecurity in collaboration between BITS Hyderabad and Bosch which will be launched in the upcoming academic year,” he added.

The other investments secured by Telangana in electric mobility space include ₹9,500 crore from Amara Raja in setting up Li-Ion Giga-factory, ₹1,400 crore from Hyundai for setting automotive proving grounds, ₹1,100 crore from Bilti Electric for setting up an e3W manufacturing facility, and Bosch is set to hire about 3,000 people to develop AI and safety solutions in automotive industry.

ADVERTISEMENT