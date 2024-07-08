ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Minister for Health urges pharma giants to help government hospitals with CSR funds

Published - July 08, 2024 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday held a meeting with representatives from leading pharmaceutical companies and requested them to give their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds to Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital.

The Minister highlighted the importance of these hospitals and said CSR funds will be helpful in areas such as patient care, sanitation, diet, bio-medical waste management, drinking water supplies, staff education, medical services and girl child education.

CSR heads from 12 leading pharma companies attended the meeting. They agreed to personally visit both the hospitals to assess priority areas and prepare a technical report based on their observations. Superintendents of both the hospitals were asked to submit proposals outlining the necessary infrastructure and human resource requirements to improve patient services.

Representatives from Bharat Biotech, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory, Aurobindo Pharma, Biological E Limited, Divis Laboratory, Natco Pharma, Mylan laboratory and Gland Pharma Limited attended the meeting.

