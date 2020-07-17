Telangana Media Academy helps COVID-hit scribes

The Telangana State Media Academy has extended financial help to the tune of ₹ 44.70 lakh to 262 journalists for COVID treatment, according to chairman Allam Narayana.

Among the 262 journalists, 185 were tested positive and each one of them were given ₹20,000 while ₹10,000 was given to journalists put under home quarantine.

He said that another 36 were tested positive recently and five were under home quarantine and money is being deposited in their accounts. The affected journalists can send their details on chairman’s WhatsApp number 80966-77444 or call manager Lakshman Kumar on 96766-47807 for assistance.