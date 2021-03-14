Telangana man named CIO of Fortune 250 Company

14 March 2021 23:49 IST

CIO executive council had put him on ‘Ones to Watch’ tech leaders list in 2018

Telangana professionals continue to make headlines on the world techstage and the latest to join the list is Praveen Jonnalgadda. He has recently been promoted as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Commscope, a Fortune 250 company in the USA with $8.4 billion revenue.

Commscope is a global company with operations in India as well and Mr. Praveen was key in opening its capability centre in Hyderabad in 2013, creating employment opportunities in Telangana. Praveen, who hails from Miryalaguda, holds a masters degree and PhD in Artificial Intelligence from the department of Mathematics, Osmania University.

Praveen has over 20 years of experience in leading global teams in product engineering, software development, manufacturing, supply chain and information technology. At Commscope, he is responsible for implementing a digital strategy. He joined CommScope in 2008, having previously filled leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and Sun Microsystems. The CIO Executive Council named Praveen one of their 50 ‘Ones to Watch’ technology leaders in 2018.

“It’s a great responsibility and quite a satisfying achievement given the background,” says Praveen, who did his early schooling and B.Sc from Miryalaguda. His father, Ranga Reddy, a farmer, had established a junior college and degree college in his hometown.

Mr. Praveen was an active member of the Telangana Development Forum in the USA that played a key role during the Telangana statehood movement. His father has served in both TDP and TRS.