Telangana: Man hacked to death by suspected Maoist militia members in Mulugu district

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old man was hacked to death by suspected Maoist militia members at Kondapuram, a remote village in Venkatapuram mandal of Telangana’s tribal majority Mulugu district late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabbuka Gopal of Kondapuram.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the murder in a letter found at the scene of crime, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter purportedly issued by the banned outfit, the ultras accused Gopal of being a ‘police informer.’

Police sources, however, said that there was no immediate confirmation of the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the brutal murder.

The Venkatapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.