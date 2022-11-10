Telangana: Man hacked to death by suspected Maoist militia members in Mulugu district

The Hindu Bureau November 10, 2022 12:37 IST

Police sources, however, said that there was no immediate confirmation of the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the brutal murder in Telangana’s Mulugu district

Police sources, however, said that there was no immediate confirmation of the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the brutal murder in Telangana’s Mulugu district

A 45-year-old man was hacked to death by suspected Maoist militia members at Kondapuram, a remote village in Venkatapuram mandal of Telangana’s tribal majority Mulugu district late on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Sabbuka Gopal of Kondapuram. The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the murder in a letter found at the scene of crime, sources said. In the letter purportedly issued by the banned outfit, the ultras accused Gopal of being a ‘police informer.’ Police sources, however, said that there was no immediate confirmation of the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the brutal murder. The Venkatapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.



Our code of editorial values