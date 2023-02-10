Telangana man freed from UAE jail after a decade

February 10, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

A Nizamabad native who was serving jail term in Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in murder case of 2009 was released after the family of the victim, a native of Rajasthan, accepted ₹5 lakh as “blood money” and agreed to pardon the convict. The man, M Shankar, reached Mumbai on Thursday and Nizamabad town on Friday.

According to sources, Shankar was freed by a court in Dubai following the submission of a pardon certificate from the family of the victim, Ramavathar, who was a co-worker of Shankar in a Dubai-based construction firm.

At Nizamabad, Shankar was received by wife Bhoodevi and son Raju. They expressed their gratitude to all those who helped pool the money for payment of “diya” to the victim’s family and, thus, secure his release.

They also thanked local TDP leader and social worker D Yada Goud of Degam village in Armoor Mandal for his efforts in convincing the victim’s family to pardon Shankar.

Shankar narrated his ordeals in jail and thanked Mr. Yada Goud and others who helped him reunite with his family after more than a decade.