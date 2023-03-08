Telangana made rapid strides in rural development: KTR

March 08, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Municipal Administration, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has said that Telangana has made rapid strides in rural development owing to path-breaking initiatives of the State government thereby emerging a role model for the entire country.

Addressing a public meeting held in Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday, he said villages in Telangana witnessed a major transformation in terms of sanitation, greenery and amenities with the implementation of Palle Pragathi under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The farmer-centric schemes and improved irrigation facilities helped in giving the much needed fillip to the farm sector thereby benefitting the farming community.

He lashed out at the BJP regime at the Centre accusing it of benefitting a few industrialist friends through murky deals and using the ill-gotten money to topple the elected governments led by the Opposition parties.

The BJP dispensation earned notoriety for imposing backbreaking burden on common man who are bearing the brunt of the skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinders and essential commodities, he said, alleging that the proposed Kazipet coach factory was set up in Gujarat at the behest of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

He further alleged that the BJP was hell-bent on deriving political mileage by fomenting communal hatred.

He announced sanction of ₹25 crore for Thorrur municipality and setting up of a mini-textile park at Kodakandla. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and others spoke.

Earlier, Mr Rama Rao inaugurated a cancer screening camp at Enugallu village in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district.