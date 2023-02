February 02, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 6 covid cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 2 taking the recovery rate to 99.51 percent. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 25. A total of 4112 samples were tested out of which 290 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49 percent

Out of the 6 cases, 3 are from Hyderabad, 1 from Khammam, 1 from Sangareddy and 1 from Hanumkonda district.