Telangana logs 54 COVID-19 cases

March 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 54 COVID-19 cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 25, taking the recovery rate to 99.48%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 296. A total of 4,937 samples were tested, out of which 195 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49%. Out of the 54 cases, 40 were reported in Hyderabad, 4 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 2 in Medak, 1 each in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir..