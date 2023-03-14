HamberMenu
Telangana logs 52 new COVID cases, highest daily total since Nov. 2022

March 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of daily cases since November 5 last year when the State recorded 66 cases. 

A total of 5,254 samples were tested out of which 148 reports are awaited. Of the 52 positive cases, 30 were reported from Hyderabad, four from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, three each in Medchal Malkajgiri and Kamareddy, two each in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and Rangareddy, and one each in Sangareddy, Rajanna-Sircilla, Medak and Mahabubnagar.

The number of recovered cases stood at 17, taking the recovery rate to 99.48%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 267. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality rate remains at 0.49%.

