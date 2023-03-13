ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana logs 39 COVID cases

March 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated March 14, 2023 11:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Monday recorded 39 COVID-19 cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 20 taking the recovery rate to 99.48 percent. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 232. A total of 3,979 samples were tested, out of which 108 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49 percent

Out of the 39 cases, 22 were reported in Hyderabad, 3 each in Mahabubnagar, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhongir and one each in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

