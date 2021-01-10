Telangana logs 351 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

10 January 2021 23:20 IST

Telangana recorded 351 COVID-19 cases on Saturday after 37,451 persons were examined for the presence of novel coronavirus. With the new cases, the total number of infections in the State stands at 2,89,784. The death toll has reached 1,565 with two more patients succumbing.

The new cases include 65 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 30 from Rangareddy and 18 from Warangal Urban. The lowest of two cases each were recorded from Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Of the 37,451 people examined, 16,478 opted for government centres while 4,494 underwent testing at private laboratories. The results of 608 persons are awaited.

From March 2 till January 9, a total of 72,53,236 samples have been tested. Of the total 2.89 lakh positive cases, 4,756 are active while 2,83,463 have recovered.