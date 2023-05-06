ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana logs 31 COVID cases

May 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated May 07, 2023 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Saturday recorded 31 COVID cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 41, taking the recovery rate to 99.48 per cent. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 264. A total of 5538 samples were tested out of which 189 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49 per cent.

Out of the 31 cases, 16 were reported in Hyderabad, three in Nizamabad, two each in Jangaon, Khammam and Yadadri Bhongir and one each in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Rangareddy, Suryapet and Wanaparthy.

