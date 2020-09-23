Coronavirus | Telangana logs 2,296 more cases, 10 deaths

HYDERABAD

23 September 2020 22:30 IST

Total crosses 1.77 lakh; recovery rate stands at 82.52%

Telangana recorded 2,296 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,77,070. The death toll reached 1,062 as 10 more patients passed away. While 55,892 people underwent tests, results of 1,388 were awaited. Of those tested, 24,592 were primary contacts and 6,707 were secondary contacts.

The new 2,296 cases include 321 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 217 from Rangareddy, 173 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 155 from Nalgonda, 136 from Karimnagar, 99 from Warangal Urban and 92 from Siddipet.

A total of 26,28,897 samples were put to test from March 2 so far. Of the total 1.77 lakh cases, 29,873 are active cases while 1,46,135 have recovered, and 1,062 have died, as per details in the media bulletin issued by the Health department. The recovery rate in the State stands at 82.52%.

ICU beds

So far, the Health department had been giving out details of regular beds, oxygen beds, and ICU beds available at government and private hospitals.

From Wednesday, data on ICU beds with and without ventilator support is also being mentioned in the media bulletin.

In the 62 government hospitals, there is availability of 4,548 oxygen beds, 333 ICU beds with ventilator support, and 218 ICU beds without ventilator.

In case of 222 private hospitals, 2,289 oxygen beds, 720 ICU beds with ventilator and 1,093 beds without ventilator were vacant.