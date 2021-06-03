Telangana logs 2,261 new cases

18 persons lose battle to COVID

Telangana continued to keep up the high testing rate of above one lakh for the second successive day with 2,261 positive cases detected from 1,10,169 tests done and results of 1,198 awaited, even as the total active cases — home isolation or in hospitals — were pegged at 32,579 on Thursday.

There were 18 fatalities on Thursday, taking the overall death count to 3,331 and 3,043 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 5.50 lakh whereas the total number of infected rose to 5.86 lakh. There were 2,384 positive cases on testing 1.08 lakh persons with 17 mortalities the previous day while the recoveries were 2,242.

The city and its environs lead the active cases’ table with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recording 279 down from 307 the previous day, Ranga Reddy 142, up from 135, and Medchal-Malkajgiri 127, up from 116, according to the official bulletin issued by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

Nalgonda continues to lead the table in other districts with 160 cases, down from 170 the previous day; Khammam has 142, down from 167; Bhadradri-Kothagudem 108, down from 113; Karimnagar has 101, down from 103; Peddapalli has 96, up from 95; Siddipet 91, down from 102; Suryapet 84, down from 90 and Mahabubnagar 83, up from 81 the previous day.

Nirmal 8, Adilabad 10, Kamareddy 11, Narayanpet 14 and Kumram Bheem-Asifabad 17 were among districts with lesser cases count.

The director advised citizens to contact on Whats app 9154170960 for complaints about private hospitals and laboratories and ‘104’ for any grievances/telemedicine or help. Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years should avoid going outdoors, unless mandatory. Those in 20 to 50 years’ age group too were vulnerable. Mask and social distancing should be strictly adhered to and flu/influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, should be reported to the nearest government health facility without any delay. For COVID Hospital bed status, click on link https://health.telangana.gov.in/.