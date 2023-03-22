Telangana logs 17 COVID cases; XBB 1.16 variant ‘not concerning’

March 22, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 as a total of 2,748 samples were put to test. Twenty reports are awaited.

Of the 17 cases, six were reported from Hyderabad and one each in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy and Hanamkonda.

The number of recovered cases stood at 54, taking the recovery rate to 99.49%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation is 153. No new deaths were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

New variant

There is definitely an increase in the number of XBB 1.16 cases, but the World Health Organization (WHO)’s epidemiological data which posts statistics about the present lineages of Omicron variant does not have that variant on its list. The WHO data has XBB, XBB 1.5 and XBF which are marked as variants of concern, said ICMR-certified researcher Kiran Madala.