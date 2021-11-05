Telangana logs 151 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

05 November 2021 21:08 IST

Adding 151 fresh COVID cases, Telangana’s infection tally till Friday went up to 6,72,203.

Two patients died on Friday, as per the Health reports available at 5.30 p.m., taking the total number of deaths to 3,963. The percentage of deaths due to co-morbidities (55.69) remained dominant over deaths solely due to the virus (44.31).

The maximum number of infections were recorded among men aged between 21 and 40, and 45 cases were from the GHMC limits. Districts such as Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy did not record a single infection.

Like GHMC, Karimnagar and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded double-digit figures.

The bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare also says that the recovery rate in Telangana is nearly 99%. On Friday, a total of 33,226 samples were tested, and diagnosis reports of 944 patients are awaited.