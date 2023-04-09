Telangana junior doctors threaten strike on April 11 to seek higher stipend, better facilities

April 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Junior doctors of Telangana have threatened to launch a strike from April 11 if their demands regarding the District Residency Programme and pending stipends are not fulfilled by the government.

A black badge protest was taken up by junior doctors from all medical colleges across the State to highlight government’s alleged apathy to their concerns. The major issue is regarding District Residency Programme where many medicos have not been provided food, accommodation and travel expenses despite the National Medical Commission issuing guidelines to that effect. In many districts, the accommodation provided was not up to the mark, especially for female doctors in terms of using restrooms.

Another demand is the payment of stipends to the doctors pending for the past two months. The doctors also want their stipends to be enhanced and are seeking written assurance from health department officials that their stipends will be credited to the residents by the 10th of every month.

Speaking to The Hindu, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) president Kaushik said: “Though the office of the Director of Medical Education was kind enough to forward our stipend bills and file on stipend hike, neither the stipends are getting credited to our accounts nor has there been a raise. If the government fails to address these issues immediately, we will boycott our services, excluding emergency duties, from April 11.”