‘Telangana is the centre of sand mafia’

YS Sharmila, president of the YSR Telangana Party, has alleged that Telangana has turned into a centre of sand mafia and the ruling party members were either involved or actively encouraging it.

Ms. Sharmila made these allegations at Shetloor village in Bichkunda mandal of Kamareddy district after calling on the family of four, who drowned in a local rivulet because of illegal sand mining. She said illegal and indiscriminate mining in rivulets and rivers was resulting in drownings but the government was least bothered.

She said it was shameful that despite four people dying, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not bother to visit the families of the deceased. The villagers who interacted with her alleged that though permission was to mine for three metres in Manjeera river the contractors were mining up to 10 metres.