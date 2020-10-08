Telangana is South’s UP, says Manickam Tagore

Congress condemns judicial remand of leaders protesting at HM’s house

Congress party has condemned the arrest and judicial remand of its leaders who protested at Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s residence alleging growing atrocities against women in the State.

The team led by AICC Secretary and former MLA, A. Sampath Kumar, NSUI president Venkat Balamoor and Youth Congress president, Anil Kumar Yadav along with party supporters were taken into custody by the police. Later, 68 members were remanded to judicial custody with Venkat Balamoor made accused No 1 in the case. The arrested also include Sohail, Minority cell president and Preetham, SC cell president of the party.

AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore condemned the arrest of party workers protesting peacefully. In a tweet, he said ‘Bangaru Telangana’ has now become South’s Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has become Ajay Bisht.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the judicial remand and said it was a shame that instead of taking action against those committing rapes and murders the government chose to file false cases against the Congress leaders and workers. They demanded that the cases be withdrawn immediately.

They said it was the responsibility of the Congress party as the main opposition to bring to the notice of the government various issues and it was their right to protest. They reminded how various groups used to regularly protest in front of the Ministers’ residences during the Telangana movement. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar also condemned the arrest and accused the Chief Minister of suppressing the voice of people through false cases.