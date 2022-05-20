Telangana is role model for the country: KTR

Highlighting the policies and progress of Telangana, to Indian diaspora as well as industrialists in London, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao has said the State has emerged role model for the country.

The Minister, who was addressing a meeting organised by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre, traced the growth of Telangana and how the State has grown into a favourite destination for global investments under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. The State government’s friendly industrial policies played a crucial role in attracting investments, he added.

A release from Mr.Rama Rao’s office on his engagements in the U.K., where he is leading an official delegation, said the Minister told the gathering that the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed in a short span and has since become a game-changer for Telangana farmers. The achievements of Telangana should be considered as the achievements of India and needed to be shared with the world, he said, appealing to the diaspora to promote the progress of the country.

Sharing his views to audience queries on various issues, including education, employment, current political developments in the country and economic development, Mr.Rao said India needs revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward. India’s young population is the biggest asset and advantage that no other country has. He also stressed the significance of investment-friendly environment for global firms since it would help create jobs and improve international relations. India’s Deputy High Commissioner to London Sujit Ghosh, Nehru Centre Director and writer Amish Tripathi and UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated in the conference.

Separately, Mr.Rao met Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal. In a tweet, the Minister said “it was a pleasure meeting with Sri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji Chairman of Vedanta group. Discussed various investment opportunities in Telangana & welcomed him to Hyderabad.”

Mr.Fleming, in tweets on May 19, said Paul Macpherson and Brad Hilborn from the Technology & Strategic Services Group of HSBC met the Minister in London. “HSBC has a strong presence in Hyderabad & happy to see HSBC reiterate its commitment to do more business in Telangana," he said quoting Mr.Rao. The Minister also “pitches to a diverse @WmidlandsIndia team on Telangana’s offer. Both are at the heart of their nation with many synergies including innovation healthcare cyber education and manufacturing,” the Deputy High Commissioner said.