Telangana is not a single family’s jagir: BJYM chief

BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya with BJP activists at the Osmania University campus on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020 01:05 IST

KCR boasted of golden TS but only his family, party got the gold: Tejasvi Surya

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao boasted of golden Telangana but only his family and party got gold, said BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday.

In a scathing attack on the TRS supremo, Mr. Surya said that Telangana was not the ‘jagir’ of a single family. He was addressing a gathering of students and BJP activists from Arts College building on Osmania University campus.

Mr. Surya, who came to Hyderabad to campaign for BJP in the GHMC elections, said that the separate State of Telangana was built on the sacrifices of youngsters. But the youth was being neglected by the government, he charged.

Advertising

Advertising

While the youth wanted to stand on their own feet by getting jobs, Mr. KCR was offering them ‘unemployment allowance’. “They want jobs, not your pittance. Osmania University and Telangana are not the properties of a single family,” Mr. Surya said amidst slogans of ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘Jai Sriram’

Ridiculing TRS party rule, the MP said that the definition of democracy got reversed in Telangana. “In Telangana, democracy is by the family, of the family and for the family,” he said.

Praising the capabilities of Telangana youth, the BJP youth wing national chief said that youngsters of the State were playing a key role in 100 top multinational companies in USA. Students of Telangana were excelling in most of the national competitive exams.

“There is a new wave of transformation arising in Telangana. Youth of the State are heading this revolution,” he said. Mr. Surya exhorted students and BJP workers to fight for change and a new future. He appealed to them to begin a movement of self respect.

The meeting on Tuesday was wrapped in less than an hour and passed off peacefully. However, mild tension prevailed when Mr. Surya, accompanied by Telangana BJYM leaders, reached the NCC gate near AMS arch to enter OU campus.

Policemen deployed at the closed NCC gate stopped them from going inside the campus. The BJP activists raised slogans against the police, registering their protest. After some jostling between the police and the BJP workers, the latter pushed open the side gate and started walking towards Arts College.

Later, while delivering his speech from Arts College, Mr. Surya charged that Mr. KCR instructed the police to prevent him from entering the campus. “We wanted to pay respects to the martyrs of Telangana but KCR instructed his police to prevent us,” he charged.

However, the fact remained that the NCC gate was closed for everybody since lockdown was imposed in the State from March 22. Even after the lockdown was lifted in phased manner, the OU authorities decided to keep the gate closed.

As news spread that police stopped Mr. Surya and BJP workers from entering OU, East Zone DCP Ramesh Reddy issued a clarification stating that no BJP leader was stopped and police only tried to explain that the gate was closed by the OU authorities for the past several months.