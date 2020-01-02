Telangana Innovation Yatra from Feb. 19

The Telangana Innovation Yatra (TIY-2020), a four-day journey to showcase different innovations that have taken birth through personal pain and observation of problems across Telangana will be held from February 19.

The TIY, being organised by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), aims to make participants explore the real-time frugal innovations and expand their knowledge beyond the horizons of traditional ideation. As a prelude to it, an Ideathon will be organised in all the universities.

The yatra will travel to 33 districts in Telangana and will throw limelight on the novel innovations in each district, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT Department. He launched the poster for the event in the presence of Prof. T Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE; Prof. R Limbadri and Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairmen; N Srinivas Rao, Secretary, TSCHE and Annie Vijaya, Project Director, TSIC.

Prof T Papi Reddy said that TSCHE is the Education Partner at TIY 2020 and it would be responsible for promoting and managing the Ideathon across all the universities, as the preliminary step to participate in TIY 2020.

He said Ideathon will be conducted in collaboration with each university and students with innovative ideas will get chance to participate in it. Students will be required to submit a short video (90 to 120 seconds) with details of the participant, problem statement and the innovative solution. The video has to be sent to the WhatsApp number 8074018372

From the received entries the top 10 ideas from each university will be selected and will be sent to the universities concerned. Details of the yatra and the event can be had on ‘www.innovationyatra.com’.