Telangana Industries and IT Minister calls for focus on quality 

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu with QCFI leaders at the convention in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu with QCFI leaders at the convention in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu underscored the significance of focussing on quality of products, rather than the quantity, and harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking after inaugurating the 38th annual convention of the Hyderabad chapter of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) here on Wednesday, he said focus on quality and AI would help India become number one in the world.

“We should adhere to the quality standards of State, national and international level,” he said. Pointing to how AI is poised for a major role, the Minister said employees and industry representatives have to be sensitised about the impact of the emerging technology.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, who presented awards to organisations supporting the QC movement, including ECIL, NMDC, TGSRTC, Thermopads, Thermo Cables, Usha International, Tata group, Renuka Plastics, Toshiba, The Ramco and KCP cements, HAL, Midhani and BEL, also called upon the QCFI members to promote Make in Telangana.

Chairman of QCFI Hyderabad Chapter Ch Balakrishna Rao welcomed the forum’s mission to develop employees of member organisations to realise their potential through group activities, quality circles, 5s and Kaizen. He said, “If the government gives an opportunity, the Forum will be able to address skill deficiency in graduates through a three-day training module.”

About 225 teams comprising 1,200 employees are presenting improvement projects of their respective organisations, the Chapter said in a release on the annual convention.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:34 pm IST

