Poor health centre infra greets SHRC chairperson

November 24, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated November 25, 2022 09:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) chairperson Justice G. Chandraiah conducted a surprise inspection of the Shamshabad Community Health Centre on Thursday.

He examined the facilities, maintenance of rooms, daily hospital records and attendance register maintained by the hospital authorities. Justice Chandraiah also interacted with patients and duty doctor, gynaecologist Gayatri, hospital nurses and other staff.

During the inspection, he noticed that the hospital sanitation was not up to the mark and the environment was unhygienic. He also found only one duty doctor at the time of his visit.

When Dr. Gayatri was asked about this, she said that the hospital was earlier a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and was converted to this Community Health Centre. She added that she was deputed to the hospital only two months ago.

“To function properly, sufficient staff, facilities and adequate budget have to be allotted,” she said, adding that there was only one sweeper for maintaining the hospital and no staffer to clean washrooms.

When Justice Chandraiah asked the doctor whether any government official had visited the hospital recently, she said that Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner Ajay Kumar had come there recently.

At this, the TSHRC chairperson called up Mr. Kumar and discussed the condition of the hospital for remedial measures.

He also urged the local public representatives as well as municipal authorities to monitor the conditions and work towards the hospital’s betterment.

Later, he apprised people about Human Rights Protection Act, and national and state human rights’ commissions to make people aware of such institutions.