Telangana hops on ‘save soil’ bandwagon

Jaggi Vasudev in a conversation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu at an event in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Telangana on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach, becoming the sixth Indian State to officially join the global movement to save soil.

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev exchanged the signed MoU papers at a mega event at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex here.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs V. Srinivas Goud, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Padma Shri Venkateswara Rao of Rythunestam foundation, Tollywood singers Ram Miriyala, Mangli, Smitha, music director R.P. Patnaik, and environmentalist Vijay Ram and Shilpa Reddy were among the dignitaries who attended the event.