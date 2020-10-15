Telangana High Court declines to interfere in civil administration

The Telangana High Court.

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 00:40 IST

‘Government announced red alert in advance about the rains’

Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to take up hearing of the public grievances following heavy rains in the State.

When lawyer Ch. Naresh requested the court to suo moto take up the issue of difficulties being faced by people of twin cities due to havoc created by rains, the High Court said it cannot do so. The lawyer also said that some people also lost their lives in the mayhem caused by incessant rains.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, responding to the lawyer’s request, said the government had announced red alert in advance about the rains. Officials came onto the roads and were involved in the work of rescuing people, the bench said.

Under such challenging situations, courts cannot interfere in civil administration, the bench observed. If there were any omissions or commissions on the part of the government in dealing with the situation, the citizens can approach the court eventually, the bench said.

Green Pharma city

Meanwhile, Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed the State government to keep in abeyance distribution of compensation to people who lost their lands for Green Pharma City. The judge also directed the petitioners to include Bhoodan Yajna Board as respondents in the writ petition while posting the hearing of the plea to October 20.

Five women moved the High Court stating that persons who had no lands in Tadiparthy village of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy were included among the beneficiaries of the compensation. They alleged that persons without any rights were claiming compensation for lands acquired for Green Pharma City.

Holiday today

In a separate statement, the HC declared holiday on Thursday in the backdrop of heavy rains in the State. Along with the High Court, all sub-ordinates courts, Judicial Academy and HC legal services authority would remain closed on Thursday.