Telangana Health Minister reviews orthopedic services in State

March 20, 2022 20:31 IST

‘Ensure knee replacement surgeries, other procedures are performed at govt. hospitals to benefit poor patients’

Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday convened a meeting with prominent orthopedicians from government hospitals as well as corporate hospitals to discuss measures for improving orthopedic services in State-run facilities.

He issued directions to ensure knee replacement surgeries and other procedures are performed at government hospitals as it will bring down financial burden on poor patients. Resources needed to perform the procedures were supplied to hospitals, the Minister stated.

Some crucial points discussed at the meeting pertained to the kind of orthopedic services offered in the State, new medical procedures in the specialty, equipment and other resources needed and work practices at corporate hospitals, among other topics. The Minister invited suggestions from the specialist doctors in both government and private hospitals.

Senior officials of the Health department were asked to ensure that better orthopedic services are offered to patients who visit government healthcare facilities. Hospital superintendents and directors of health facilities were instructed to hold review meetings with doctors and support them.

Mr Harish Rao said funds from the Aarogyasri Health Scheme were allotted for development of the hospitals.

Senior doctors, including A.V. Gurava Reddy, Akhil Dadi and Suryaprakash, assured support in the need of hour.

Principal secretary of the Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi and TSMIDC managing director K. Chandrasekhar Reddy were present at the meeting.