ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Health Minister backs conference on infection control in Hyderabad

Published - July 22, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has endorsed the upcoming ‘Global South Conference on Infection Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship’. The conference will take place in Hyderabad from October 3 to 5. “We should all recognise that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is not an abstract concept but a stark reality. Bacterial AMR alone was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019, and its impact extends beyond mortality. During the three-day conference, I urge the stakeholders to chart a course towards sustainable solutions,” the Minister said in his letter to chairman of the conference Ranga Reddy Burri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US