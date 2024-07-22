GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Health Minister backs conference on infection control in Hyderabad

Published - July 22, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has endorsed the upcoming ‘Global South Conference on Infection Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship’. The conference will take place in Hyderabad from October 3 to 5. “We should all recognise that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is not an abstract concept but a stark reality. Bacterial AMR alone was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019, and its impact extends beyond mortality. During the three-day conference, I urge the stakeholders to chart a course towards sustainable solutions,” the Minister said in his letter to chairman of the conference Ranga Reddy Burri.

