Telangana HC to pass orders on BJP’s locus standi in plea seeking probe by special agency

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court is likely to pass orders on Tuesday on whether the Telangana BJP unit has a locus standi in seeking investigation by special agency into the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs.

On Monday, the judge heard arguments presented by Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao on behalf of the State, countering contentions of the BJP that it had locus standi in the writ petition through which it sought probe by CBI or Special Investigation Team in the poaching attempt case. In the last week of October, BJP, represented by its general secretary G. Premender Reddy, filed the petition, stating that Telangana police were acting in a biased manner, and sought investigation by either CBI or SIT.

On October 29, Justice B. Subhashan Reddy passed interim order instructing Moinabad police of Cyberabad to defer further investigation into alleged attempt by three persons belonging to BJP to poach four ruling TRS party MLAs after hearing the BJP’s plea. On the same day, a few minutes earlier, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the HC directed the three accused, who were released by ACB special court judge on the ground that the police did not follow mandatory procedure of issuing notices to the accused under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code, to surrender before police.

The three accused moved the Supreme Court challenging the single judge order. Meanwhile, hearing of the BJP plea seeking probe by CBI or SIT continued before the bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy. The judge asked BJP’s counsel Prabhakar Rao to convince the court how it had locus standi in the matter. Senior counsel Prabhakar Rao presented extensive arguments.

On Monday, when the bench resumed hearing, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) argued that BJP had no locus standi in the matter since its name was not mentioned either in the FIR of poaching attempt case or the remand rejection order of the ACB special court. While the MLAs poaching attempt case was registered on October 26, the next day BJP filed the plea seeking probe by CBI or SIT even before the local police could commence investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, another writ petition filed by Kore Chitralekha, wife of Nandu Kumar, one of the three accused in poaching attempt case, was withdrawn. The petitioner wanted the HC to instruct the police not to release any audio or video clips relating to the poaching attempt case to the media.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the AAG to file a copy of the Supreme Court order in the petition filed by the three accused. The AAG informed the bench that the apex court had not passed any specific order in the matter.

The judge posted the petition to Tuesday to pass orders.