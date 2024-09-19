GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana HC notices over Cordon and Search operations of Hyderabad police

The petitioner contended that Hyderabad police were conducting cordon and search operations in specific localities of the city

Published - September 19, 2024 11:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of police personnel who seized several motorcycles and mobile phones during a cordon and search operation conducted at Jagadish Market in Abids in Hyderabad.

A file photo of police personnel who seized several motorcycles and mobile phones during a cordon and search operation conducted at Jagadish Market in Abids in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) issued notices to the State government in a PIL petition seeking a direction to stop the ‘Cordon and Search’ operations conducted by the police in Hyderabad. A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao issued the notices to Home Secretary, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and Director General of Police. The Bench directed them to respond within four weeks explaining the reasons and intentions behind carrying out cordon and search operations. 

Police carry out cordon and search operation in Kalapathar

The petitioner contended that Hyderabad police were conducting cordon and search operations in specific localities of the city in the name of ‘Mission Chabutra’, ‘Operation Romeo’ and conducting counselling for citizens at midnight. The petitioner stated that the police were not following the BNSS rules while conducting such searches.

