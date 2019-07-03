Telangana has no proposal to do away with permit rooms

The Telangana government has no proposal to increase the number of liquor outlets in the coming Excise year 2019-21, but there may be slight increase in the application fee. In the last Excise year the non-refundable application was increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh and the department made ₹411 crore from the application fee alone, a big jump from ₹100 crore earned out of application fee from the previous year of 2015-17, according to official sources.

With Andhra Pradesh contemplating to introduce prohibition, there is an expectation that dealers from neighbouring State may also apply for licence in Telangana. The allotment of outlets is by lottery.

There are only five States in the country where prohibition is in force including Bihar, Gujarat, Mizoram. Prohibition, however. had another negative fallout in Bihar and consumption of narcotic drugs is believed to have increased.

Demand to close down permit rooms was raised few months ago by Opposition leaders as it was encouraging more people to consume liquor. However, sources said that it was bar owners who were mainly opposed to permit rooms as they felt it was cutting into their revenue. Official sources said that permit rooms were a different category where the space was small — not less than 20 sq.metres and not more than 100 sq.metres —and it should not contain chairs and tables and food could not be supplied in permit rooms.

Sources, however, agree that there are some belt shops which were mostly unofficial wings of licensed shops in villages. The department would step up vigilance during elections and on days when liquor sales are not allowed. The belt shops in villages stopped people from resorting to consumption of illicit liquor which was more hazardous to health.