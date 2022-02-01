‘Telangana has been let down’

HYDERABAD

01 February 2022

People’s welfare put at stake, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) Telangana State Committee has termed the Central government’s budget as anti-people, and said it has let down Telangana State.

The ₹39-lakh crore budget for the year 2022-23 has put people’s welfare at stake, by slashing the expenditure for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by a fourth from the previous Rs. 98 crore to ₹ 73 crore.

Centre has not taken any measures towards fulfilment of promises made to Telangana State in the AP Reorganisation Act. There was nominal mention of the Telangana Adivasi University, but allocations are paltry at Rs. 43 crore for both states together. No mention can be found of the railway lines pending for long, nor about the coach factory in Kajipet.

Notwithstanding the World Health Organisation’s alert that COVID-19 is still not over, no allocations have been made for the emergency services, which gives rise to serious concerns. Allocations are absent for Anganwadis despite the statements that they will be developed as modern centers of education.

Though it is predicted that half of the country’s population will live in cities by 2025, there are no matching funds allocated for AMRUT scheme aimed at improving urban infrastructure. Slashed interest subsidies on loans for urban poor shows gross apathy on part of the Central government towards this section, a statement from the party said. There is no increase in allocations for the Irrigation sector despite the projections for two per cent GDP growth if proper irrigation facilities are provided.

The 30 per cent increase for infrastructure is at the cost of welfare sector, the statement alleged. The five per cent increase in budget size, does not reflect in the welfare expenditure.

The mandatory clause that forces Defence sector to purchase from private companies goes against the ‘Aatm Nirbhar’ slogan of the Central government.