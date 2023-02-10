Telangana Gulf Workers’ JAC moots political forum

February 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - JAGTIAL/RAJANNA SIRCILLA

To amplify Gulf migrant workers’ voices and get their long pending demands fulfilled, the Joint Action Committee of various organisations representing Gulf migrant workers is charting out a new strategy to create a political platform for such migrant workers in north Telangana.

The move assumes significance ahead of the Assembly elections due this year-end as the family members of the Gulf migrant workers constitute a major chunk of voters in as many as 13 Assembly constituencies in north Telangana.

Their sizeable number in these constituencies is likely to play a major role in deciding the fortunes of the political parties in the next Assembly polls.

Peeved at alleged apathy of the State and Central governments towards the demands of the Gulf migrant workers from north Telangana, the JAC has decided to form the “Gulf Workers’ Political Forum” in pursuit of their demands, including constitution of the Telangana Gulf Workers’ Welfare Board.

In an open letter addressed to all political parties on Tuesday, a day after the State budget was presented in the Assembly, JAC chairman Guggilla Ravi alleged that the BRS government did not make any provision for the welfare of Gulf workers in the Budget and the Opposition parties remained quiet about it.

“We are thinking of a political solution to the problems of Gulf workers. Movement and politics have the similarity of unity in diversity. Both non-political movements and political fights will be organised simultaneously,” said the JAC chairman.

As a first step in this direction, a vigorous campaign will be launched initially in 13 Assembly constituencies having the highest number of Gulf migrant workers’ families. These include Nirmal, Mudhol, Khanapur (ST), Vemulawada, Sircilla, Choppadandi (SC), Balkonda, Armoor, Korutla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri (SC), Yellareddy and Kamareddy constituencies, he added.

Speaking to The Hindu, Emigrants’ Welfare Forum (EWF) president Mandha Bheem Reddy said around 15 lakh migrant workers from Telangana are working in Gulf countries. Of them, nearly 10 lakh workers hail from north Telangana, he said. Most of them are low and semi-skilled and toiling hard to eke out a living against all odds in Gulf nations, leaving their families back home. Their contribution to India’s foreign exchange reserve is valuable.

Around 1,700 migrant workers from Telangana died in Gulf countries in the last eight and a half years, he pointed out, urging the Central government to amend the provisions of Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana insurance scheme to cover natural death (death due to any reason) also.