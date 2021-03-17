Telangana Grameena Bank bags awards

HYDERABAD

Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) has been adjudged The Best IT Risk and Cyber Security Initiatives Bank at the 16th Annual Banking Technology Awards function of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

In the Best Digital Financial Inclusion Initiatives Bank award category, the regional rural bank was declared the runner-up. The awards were presented at the function held virtually on Wednesday.

Thanking the jury, TGB Chairman V. Arvind said that the bank remains at the forefront in adopting emerging technologies. The DISA App with video-KYC is the latest initiative in that direction. Winning IBA awards in consecutive years shows the commitment of TGB in providing customer centric technology products, he said in a statement.

Secretary to MeitY Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Chief Executive of IBA Sunil Mehta, IBA Chairman Rajkiran Rai and Chairman of the Awards Jury Deepak Phatak were present at the awards ceremony, the release said.