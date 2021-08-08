Telangana govt. writes to river boards

HYDERABAD

08 August 2021 22:18 IST

Seeks another convenient date for meetings

The Telangana government has urged the Krishna and Godavari river management boards to indicate another convenient date for its twin meetings in the wake of the gazette notification issued by the Centre fixing the scope of the boards.

Letters in this regard were sent separately to the boards by the Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajat Kumar.

The government had earlier conveyed to the boards its inability to attend the meetings initially convened on August 9 as it was preoccupied with cases in Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. After this, the boards informed the State government that they were implementing the decisions of the Centre to complete the consultations fast. For reasons of time constraint, the boards were eager to fix the meetings at the earliest.

In his letter to Krishna board, Mr. Rajat Kumar also wanted a discussion on sharing of water by Telangana and AP in Krishna beside administrative matters related to the gazette notifications.