Telangana govt. will sympathetically consider grievances of the elderly: CS

February 28, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has assured the members of the service pensioners’ association that the government would give sympathetic consideration to elderly citizens and provide quick redressal.

She was addressing the annual general meeting of the All India Service Pensioners’ Association for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recently. Association president M. Gopalakrishna recalled Ms.Santhi Kumari’s services during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was the State health secretary and instrumental in setting up wellness centres where exemplary services were rendered by doctors and health staff.

He requested the Chief Secretary to provide special facilities for pensioners at NIMS, Gandhi and other hospitals to which she responded positively.

