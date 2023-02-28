HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana govt. will sympathetically consider grievances of the elderly: CS

Santhi Kumari addresses AGM of All India Service Pensioners’ Association 

February 28, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has assured the members of the service pensioners’ association that the government would give sympathetic consideration to elderly citizens and provide quick redressal.

She was addressing the annual general meeting of the All India Service Pensioners’ Association for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recently. Association president M. Gopalakrishna recalled Ms.Santhi Kumari’s services during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was the State health secretary and instrumental in setting up wellness centres where exemplary services were rendered by doctors and health staff.

He requested the Chief Secretary to provide special facilities for pensioners at NIMS, Gandhi and other hospitals to which she responded positively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.