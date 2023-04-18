Telangana govt. to step in to protect historic mile-markers of trade route

April 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Considered to have been lost, a pair of Kos Minars are still intact. The Qutb Shahi era mile-markers were inside the shanty town surrounded by temporary housing built with tarp, wood, and asbestos sheets in the Gudi Malkapur area. The last time they were documented was in 2010 by Robert Alan Simpkins who teaches history at the Porterville College.

As the slum in the Gudi Malkapur area expanded, the Kos Minars got surrounded by tenements. “We are living here for the past seven years. I don’t know what these pillars are. Even the streetlight on top of the pillar is not working,” said a resident when asked about the pillars.

“We will get the area cleaned up, and create a grilled protection so that it remains safe for posterity. We will get them documented to have a better understanding of this history of Hyderabad and Telangana,” said Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar after being shown the images of the pillars. A bunch of students of Vaishnavi School of Architecture and Planning is set to document the site in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Management.

“I saw them a decade ago when I visited it along with Narendra Luther. I had very little hope for their survival as a slum means an eventual takeover by builders. If the State government promises to save it, it is good for the city’s heritage,” said historian Sajjad Shahid.

“I had always hoped all of the surviving ones could receive protected status. As far as I know, there are only two left east of Hyderabad, and at least three have been removed since I first started my research,” Mr.Simpkins had told this reporter when asked about the Kos Minars.

In his research, Mr.Simpkins highlights the importance of these Kos Minars vis-à-vis the other surviving structure near Kulsumpura.

“The milestones are not along the main road between Hyderabad and Golconda fort used in the 17th century, which passed through the area known as Karwan. These milestones may predate both the city of Hyderabad’s founding, as well as the establishment of the road linking Hyderabad to Golconda Fort’s main eastern gate. But strangely, these milestones suggest a road that passed north of the fort, toward the royal necropolis,” writes Mr.Simpkins.

During the Qutb Shahi rule, Kos Minars were placed on both sides of the highway, marking a distance of about three kilometres. While most of the Kos Minars have disappeared, the other surviving ones include one at Kulsumpura and a pair at the foothill of Maula Ali Dargah.