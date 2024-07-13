ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt to organise Global AI Summit in Hyderabad on Sept 5-6  

Published - July 13, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveils logo, says government committed to positioning State at the forefront of technological innovation

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Industries and IT Minister Sridhar Babu and Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during the launch of the Global AI Summit logo in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana government will organise a Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Hyderabad on September 5-6.

Unveiling the logo at a programme here on Saturday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the Global AI Summit represents the government’s commitment to position the State at the forefront of technological innovation. “We welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad,” he said.

The Emerging Technologies Wing of the IT department is facilitating the event at HICC, which is expected to feature more than 50 speakers and attract 2,000 delegates representing various segments such as industry, academia, start-ups, government and foundations. IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Secretary to the Department Jayesh Ranjan and others were present during the launch.

‘Making AI work for everyone’

With ‘Making AI Work for Everyone’ as its theme, the summit aims to explore how AI can benefit and empower society. It will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policy makers and academicians. The discussions will delve on crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving paradigm shifts across industries and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, a release from the organisers said.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that the summit is a pointer to Telangana’s dedication to harnessing the power of AI. “The event will be a key platform for knowledge sharing, fostering innovation and exploring AI’s potential to tackle global challenges,” he said.

Lightning demos

Besides keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats, the summit will play host to lightning demos showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies. It will also witness launch of Telangana’s AI Compendium and other ground-breaking announcements for the future of the State’s AI ecosystem.

The official website of the summit that is to be launched shortly will provide details about the event, including speaker profiles, programme schedule and registration information.

