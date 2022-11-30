Telangana govt. to hire 1,491 paramedical ophthalmic officers on outsourcing basis for Kanti Velugu

November 30, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government on Wednesday accorded permission to engage paramedical ophthalmic officers on outsourcing basis for the Kanti Velugu programme starting in January 2023.

The order was issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare to all district collectors where a total of 1,491 officers will be hired in the 33 districts. The selection will be done through walk-in interview at the district level.

The order stated that priority will be given to the paramedical ophthalmic officers who have functional Auto Refractometer machines, and a monthly rental amount will be given to them by the District Medical and Health Officers at the rate communicated by the government.

The educational qualification required for the post is two years diploma in DOA/DOM. The candidate should be registered with the Telangana State Paramedical Board. The monthly remuneration will be ₹30,000.

The notification will be issued on December 1, walk-in interviews will be conducted on December 5, display of provisional merit list and calling for objections is slated for December 7 while the last date for receipt of objections and reply to candidates is December 8.

The final merit list and selection list will be displayed on December 10.