Telangana govt. mulling taking over private properties

The Telangana government is now mulling taking over private properties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State. This includes using private properties to set up quarantine centres.

As was reported in these columns, the Ranga Reddy district administration on March 19, sent a letter to MANUU directing it to hand over the premises to the DME. The stipulation invoked was Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act 2005. This gives power to the district administration to take up a slew of measures, including identifying buildings that could be used as relief centres and camps.

Sources said that district officials have been directed to identify private properties so that they too could be taken over for the purpose.

“Officials were sent to inspect premises, both government and private. The government is primarily looking at larger buildings and open space,” said a source.

Another source said that the government has not yet sent letters to private property owners. However, officials have spoken to them to make them aware of the gravity of the situation.

A private property owner confirmed and said, “I have received no letter but officials did talk to us. They explained to us the entire situation.”