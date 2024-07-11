Telangana Govt lacks plan to develop Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

The Congress Government in Telangana seemed to lack a “proper perspective plan” to develop the capital region, Hyderabad, when there is an immense scope for attracting investments in several fields including defence, IT, pharma and health, charged Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Participating in a reception hosted by a gated community in Erragadda, the Union Minister pointed out that the majority of the people of the State live in this region and unless the government does not focus on both infrastructure development as well as in improving the basic civic amenities, there is a danger of the investments drying up.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that living standards of the people can only improve when there are better civic amenities and it is imperative upon the government to balance this along with concentrating on infrastructure. “I urge the government to take steps in this direction,” he said.

Hyderabad does not mean Hitech city alone

Hyderabad does not mean Hitec City alone as it has the old city and many slums where there a lot of work needed to be completed in provision of civic amenities. But, the Congress Government has been unable to call for tenders or pay the existing contractors bills because of the dire financial state, maintained the BJP leader.

“This government too has been following the same path as of the previous government by going for huge loans but being unable to pay even interest payments or pay essential bills,” he claimed. The Minister thanked the electorate for electing him for the second time, vowed to maintain his integrity and be available for the citizens for grievance redressal.

Union Education Minister to be chief guest of programme in Hyderabad

In a separate press meet, former MLA and party vice president NVSS Prabhakar informed that Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest for the Friday’s meeting of the party leaders in the city outskirts. His cabinet colleagues including Mr. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others will be attending.

The meeting will have a political resolution. Ways to strengthen the party, programmes to be taken up to oppose the anti-people policies of the Revanth Reddy Government would be discussed. The failure to implement the six guarantees too will be highlighted in the coming days, he added.

BJP legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy talking to the media at the Assembly premises has questioned the Government for not keeping the GO (Government orders) issued in the public domain. This was being done for making shady deals with the contractors including those facing probes, he alleged.

