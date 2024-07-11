GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt lacks plan to develop Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

Published - July 11, 2024 05:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president and Union Coal & Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on July 11, 2024.

Telangana BJP president and Union Coal & Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on July 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @kishanreddybjp on X

The Congress Government in Telangana seemed to lack a “proper perspective plan” to develop the capital region, Hyderabad, when there is an immense scope for attracting investments in several fields including defence, IT, pharma and health, charged Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Participating in a reception hosted by a gated community in Erragadda, the Union Minister pointed out that the majority of the people of the State live in this region and unless the government does not focus on both infrastructure development as well as in improving the basic civic amenities, there is a danger of the investments drying up.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that living standards of the people can only improve when there are better civic amenities and it is imperative upon the government to balance this along with concentrating on infrastructure. “I urge the government to take steps in this direction,” he said.

Don’t damage Hyderabad’s image, Ponnam Prabhakar asks Kishan Reddy and KTR

Hyderabad does not mean Hitech city alone

Hyderabad does not mean Hitec City alone as it has the old city and many slums where there a lot of work needed to be completed in provision of civic amenities. But, the Congress Government has been unable to call for tenders or pay the existing contractors bills because of the dire financial state, maintained the BJP leader.

“This government too has been following the same path as of the previous government by going for huge loans but being unable to pay even interest payments or pay essential bills,” he claimed. The Minister thanked the electorate for electing him for the second time, vowed to maintain his integrity and be available for the citizens for grievance redressal.

Union Education Minister to be chief guest of programme in Hyderabad

In a separate press meet, former MLA and party vice president NVSS Prabhakar informed that Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest for the Friday’s meeting of the party leaders in the city outskirts. His cabinet colleagues including Mr. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others will be attending.

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party vice president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar (on the right) along with Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and others. File

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party vice president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar (on the right) along with Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and others. File | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF

The meeting will have a political resolution. Ways to strengthen the party, programmes to be taken up to oppose the anti-people policies of the Revanth Reddy Government would be discussed. The failure to implement the six guarantees too will be highlighted in the coming days, he added.

BJP legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy talking to the media at the Assembly premises has questioned the Government for not keeping the GO (Government orders) issued in the public domain. This was being done for making shady deals with the contractors including those facing probes, he alleged.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Bharatiya Janata Party / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.