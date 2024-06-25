GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt keen on excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment and their merger with GHMC, says CS

Santhi Kumari participates in video conference conducted by Defence Secretary A. Giridhar  

Published - June 25, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Secunderabad Cantonment Board in Telangana. File

Secunderabad Cantonment Board in Telangana. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said that Telangana government had given its concurrence to the proposal of the Central government for the excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment and merge them with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The State government is keen to complete the process quickly, she said. The Chief Secretary participated in a video conference conducted by Defence Secretary A. Giridhar with senior officials of different State governments to discuss about the modalities for excision of civil areas from the limits of cantonments and merging them with municipalities.

He asked the State governments to complete the process at the earliest as the Centre was determined to abolish the cantonment boards which were the legacies of the British rule in India. Ms. Santhi Kumari, however, said the committee constituted by the Central government to finalise the modalities for excision of civil areas had not shared its report with the State government yet. She asserted that the State government would work closely with the Centre to expedite the process.

Hyderabad / Telangana

